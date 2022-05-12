Home>>
White House warns against violence after abortion protests: Singaporean media
(Xinhua) 09:54, May 12, 2022
SINGAPORE, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The White House cautioned against violence and threats after protests surrounding a looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion, Singapore's Asian news network CNA said Monday.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called for restraint, saying President Joe Biden "strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest," but that should not "include violence, threats, or vandalism," CNA reported.
In Wisconsin, arson investigators were probing a fire on Sunday at an anti-abortion group headquarters, the media quoted a CBS report as saying.
The words "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" were spray-painted outside the building, according to CBS.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
