Coloradans protest against Supreme Court probable reversal on abortion rights

Xinhua) 14:31, May 05, 2022

DENVER, United States, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Denver's gold-domed state capitol building was surrounded by thousands of screaming abortion rights activists Tuesday, as news of the U.S. Supreme Court's probable reversal of a women's right to abortion rattled Mile High residents.

The high court's leaked draft opinion, which would strike down the landmark Roe v Wade 1973 opinion that protects a Mississippi woman's right to an abortion, has caused an uproar across the country since it was reported Monday.

Thousands of Coloradans showed up Tuesday afternoon and stayed into the evening. Local news provider 9NEWS called it the largest gathering in the Colorado's capital since the Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.

Despite the anticipated ruling, 22 states and the District of Columbia protect abortion access through state constitutions, legislation or court decisions, according to a database from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)