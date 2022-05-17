Karine Jean-Pierre holds 1st briefing as White House press secretary

Xinhua) 09:14, May 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Karine Jean-Pierre held her first briefing on Monday as White House press secretary.

Jean-Pierre, born in Martinique (a Caribbean island that is an overseas region of France) to Haitian parents, is the first African American and the first openly LGBTQ person to serve in that role.

"I am a Black, gay, immigrant woman. The first of all three of those to hold this position," Jean-Pierre told reporters at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

Jean-Pierre previously was the principal deputy to Jen Psaki who officially stepped down as the White House press secretary on Friday.

As an assistant to the U.S. president, the White House press secretary provides daily briefings for the media on the administration's activities and agenda.

