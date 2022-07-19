Home>>
Building Lives: I'm building the tallest in Africa
(People's Daily App) 14:08, July 19, 2022
Architecture is not only a witness to history; it also tells stories. Before most of the Egyptian capital's residents wake up, Waleed Ramadan has already had breakfast, got dressed, and is ready to go to work. He waits for a bus to take him from his home on the eastern outskirts of Cairo further into the desert where an Egyptian dream is under construction – a new administrative capital. Ramadan is a technical engineer at China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the company leading the CBD construction. It is the biggest project of the Belt and Road Initiative.
(Video source: China State Construction Engineering Corporation)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Photo Album: architecture in Beijing merging history and modernity
- Chinese architecture: Tulou
- Exhibition in HK showcases China's architectural beauty, construction achievements
- Xi stresses building holistic national security architecture
- It's a 'horizontal skyscraper'! Chinese workers are building an enormous glass corridor ABOVE four 60-storey towers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.