Building Lives: I'm building the tallest in Africa

(People's Daily App) 14:08, July 19, 2022

Architecture is not only a witness to history; it also tells stories. Before most of the Egyptian capital's residents wake up, Waleed Ramadan has already had breakfast, got dressed, and is ready to go to work. He waits for a bus to take him from his home on the eastern outskirts of Cairo further into the desert where an Egyptian dream is under construction – a new administrative capital. Ramadan is a technical engineer at China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), the company leading the CBD construction. It is the biggest project of the Belt and Road Initiative.

(Video source: China State Construction Engineering Corporation)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)