Guangchang Meng opera staged in Jiangxi
(Ecns.cn) 16:13, July 18, 2022
Artists perform Guangchang Meng opera, a traditional local drama popular in Guangchang county, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 18, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Lixin)
The opera, dating back to the early Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), features the legend of Mengjiang Crying at the Great Wall. It is a popular opera in Guangchang county, and boasts a history of more than 600 years. It was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.
