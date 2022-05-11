Home>>
Gen Z performer livestreams Peking Opera
(People's Daily App) 14:46, May 11, 2022
Peking Opera artist Guo Yu'ang, a member of Generation Z, shares his love for traditional opera through livestreaming every day.
