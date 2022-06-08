We Are China

Cantonese opera themed bus launched in Guangzhou

Ecns.cn) 15:42, June 08, 2022

A kid performs Cantonese opera in front of a themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. No 8, a Cantonese opera themed bus route was officially launched in Guangzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Lion Dance puppets and Cantonese opera toys are placed in the themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

A kid performs Cantonese opera in front of a themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. No 8, a Cantonese opera themed bus route was officially launched in Guangzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Photo shows the interior view of the Cantonese opera themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Photo shows a Cantonese opera themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

