Cantonese opera themed bus launched in Guangzhou
A kid performs Cantonese opera in front of a themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. No 8, a Cantonese opera themed bus route was officially launched in Guangzhou on Wednesday. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Lion Dance puppets and Cantonese opera toys are placed in the themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo shows the interior view of the Cantonese opera themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photo shows a Cantonese opera themed bus in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Photos
