Italy beats China to advance to women's VNL semis

Xinhua) 11:20, July 15, 2022

Players of China celebrate scoring during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

ANKARA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Italy beat China 25-22, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 in the quarterfinals of the women's FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) here on Thursday.

Italian Paola Egonu delivered a match-high 36 points, followed by Gong Xiangyu of China with 20 points and Gong's teammate Li Yingying with 16.

Italy will face the winner between Turkey and Thailand in the semifinals on Saturday.

Cai Bin (C), head coach of China gives instructions to players during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Wang Yunlu (1st L) of China spikes the ball during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Diao Linyu (C) and Wang Yuanyuan (R) of China block the ball during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Players of China are seen before the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Players of China warm up before the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Shadati)

Wang Yunlu (top) of China serves during the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League quarterfinal match between China and Italy in Ankara, Turkey, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

