U.S. beats China in women's Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 13:23, June 19, 2022

Li Yingying of China digs during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

MANILA, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The United States national women's volleyball team beat China 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 in Pool 4 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday in Quezon City, the Philippines.

The U.S. now has six wins and one defeat, leapfrogging China to sit second in the 16-team table in the preliminary phase. China, with five wins and two losses, is pushed down to third place.

Outside hitter Kathryn Plummer had a game-high 20 points for the United States. Li Yingying led China with 13 points.

Danielle Cuttino (R) of the United States spikes during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of the United States celebrate after the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Yang Hanyu (3rd L) of China spikes during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Li Yingying of China serves during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Hannah Tapp of the United States spikes during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Li Yingying (1st L) of China spikes during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of China celebrate scoring during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Women's Pool 4 match between China and the United States in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

