Beijing grab first win in Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League
(Xinhua) 10:22, December 25, 2021
JIANGMEN, China, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Beijing edged out Hebei 3-1 here on Friday for their first win in 13 rounds in the Chinese Women's Volleyball Super League.
Beijing beat Hebei 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19 to rank sixth in the Group F.
Jin Ye scored a game-high 23 points for Beijing followed by Shen Hongyi with 18 points.
Elsewhere, Ni Mengjie scored 26 points with Song Liqi and Zhu Yuezhou contributing 31 together as Zhejiang swept past Henan 3-1.
Other games saw Shenzhen hammer Sichuan 3-0 and Fujian beat Yunnan 3-0.
