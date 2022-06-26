Highlights of FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 matches

June 26, 2022

France's Trevor Clevenot (C) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between France and Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

France's Yacine Louati (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between France and Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Players of France celebrate after scoring a point during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between France and Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Japan's Tatsunori Otsuka (L) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between France and Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Japan's Shoma Tomita (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between France and Japan in Quezon City, the Philippines on June 25, 2022. (Rouelle Umali/Xinhua)

Players of the Netherlands celebrate after scoring a point during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Netherlands' Bennie Tuinstra (L) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Netherlands' Nimir Abdel-Aziz celebrates after scoring the match point during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Players of the Netherlands celebrate after scoring a point during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Argentina's Matias Sanchez (R) sets the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Netherlands' Bennie Tuinstra (L) competes during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

The Netherlands' Stijn van Tilburg dives as he tries to save the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Argentina's Luciano Vicentin (R) spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 3 match between the Netherlands and Argentina in Quezon City, the Philippines, June 25, 2022. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

