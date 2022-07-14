Work goes on even in heat wave

Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:49, July 14, 2022

A worker examines the newly-completed Baihetan-Zhejiang UHVDC power transmission project on July 12, 2022. As parts of the country are reeling under high temperature, many workers continue to stick to their posts, ensuring production and people's livelihood. [Photo/Xinhua]

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Hongyu)