Building Lives: A sea gate connecting the world

(People's Daily App) 10:44, July 14, 2022

The 540,000 square meter Haifa Bayport general contracted by China State Construction officially opened in September 2021- a mere three years after its formidable construction undertaking began.

Construction stages included reclamation with landfill along Haifa’s coast, installing port terminals, administrative buildings, industrial scaffolding and automation nerve centers and installing an electricity network - all according to China State Construction and Israeli planning and Port Authority security and licensing guidelines.

