Israel, Austria sign deal on building strategic partnership

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid attend a signing ceremony in Jerusalem on July 12, 2022. Israel and Austria signed on Tuesday an agreement on establishing "a comprehensive strategic partnership" to expand security cooperation. (Shaol Golan/JINI via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Israel and Austria signed on Tuesday an agreement on establishing "a comprehensive strategic partnership" to expand security cooperation.

The deal was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who held talks at the PM's office in the HaKirya military base in Tel Aviv on expanding cooperation in various fields, especially on security issues, Lapid's office said in a statement.

The main fields covered by the agreement are "cyber and counter-terrorism, health in light of the coronavirus pandemic, tourism, technology, innovation, trade, investment promotion, the struggle against climate change, green tech and digitization," the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues, "especially the Iranian threat," it said.

Lapid reiterated Israel's opposition to the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, emphasizing "the importance of the international awareness against the agreement and concerns over the continuation of the Iranian nuclear program," the statement added.

