Israel prepares for Biden's 1st visit as U.S. president

Xinhua) 09:38, July 13, 2022

JERUSALEM, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Israel was preparing on Tuesday for U.S. President Joe Biden's upcoming visit as part of his first trip to the Middle East since taking office.

More than 16,000 police officers and volunteers were deployed, mainly in Jerusalem, to secure the two-day visit starting Wednesday, the police said.

A police notice said Highway 1, the main route connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, would be closed for two hours in both directions upon Biden's arrival on Wednesday.

The police warned of traffic jams and roadblocks, mainly in central Israel, Jerusalem and the highways leading to the city.

Biden's Air Force One presidential plane is expected to land at the Ben Gurion airport outside Tel Aviv at 3:20 p.m. local time (1220 GMT).

The Israeli Defense Ministry, which oversees the security arrangements, said in a statement that Biden would be welcomed with an official ceremony and a presentation of Israel's defense systems would be given.

On Thursday, Biden will meet Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who took office on July 1, for a one-on-one meeting, followed by an extended meeting between their teams.

Later, a summit via video will be held between Biden, Lapid, the United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The leaders are expected to discuss global food and fuel crises.

Biden will also travel to the occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas before flying to Saudi Arabia.

