Israel, U.S. announce new partnership on emerging technologies

Xinhua) 09:13, July 14, 2022

JERUSALEM, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Israel and the United States launched Wednesday a new partnership in the field of advanced technology, including pandemic preparedness, artificial intelligence and climate change.

Hours before the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden in Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a joint statement with Biden on launching the new Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology, reaffirming their commitment to elevating the strategic partnership between the two countries to new heights, according to the statement.

The partnership would focus on pandemic preparedness, climate change, implementation of artificial intelligence, trusted technology ecosystems and quantum technology, it added.

Biden is expected to land in Israel on Wednesday afternoon, the first stop in his Middle East trip which will also bring him to the West Bank and Saudi Arabia.

