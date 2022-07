We Are China

Supermoon seen in Spain

Xinhua) 10:34, July 14, 2022

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a supermoon and windmills in Consuegra, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows a supermoon and a windmill in Consuegra, Spain. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

