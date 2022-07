We Are China

Supermoon pictured across China

Xinhua) 08:25, July 14, 2022

Citizens view a supermoon by the West Lake in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Long Wei/Xinhua)

A supermoon is pictured in Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Xing Shoumiao/Xinhua)

A supermoon is pictured near the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Zhou Guoqiang/Xinhua)

A supermoon is pictured at the Golden Lotus Square in Macao, south China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A visitor takes photos of a supermoon at Pudi scenic spot in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Li Hua/Xinhua)

A supermoon is pictured in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

A supermoon is pictured at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, July 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

A supermoon is pictured in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

Visitors view a supermoon in Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Yao Jun/Xinhua)

Citizens take photos of a supermoon at a riverside in Heshan, south China's Guangdong Province, July 13, 2022. (Photo by Huang Jiming/Xinhua)

