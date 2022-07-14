Top political advisor calls on Taiwan compatriots to stand firmly on right side of history

XIAMEN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday called on Taiwan compatriots to gain a clear understanding of the overall trend of cross-Strait relations and stand firmly on the right side of history.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks while addressing the main conference of the 14th Straits Forum held in the coastal city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province.

Citing a letter by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in replying to young people from Taiwan who attended the forum, Wang said this shows Xi's care for the young people from Taiwan and the great importance he attaches to the forum.

Wang called on young people on both sides of the Strait to unite more Taiwan youth to pursue and fulfill their dreams on the mainland, and make their life blossom in the great process of realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

"The people on both sides of the Strait are members of the same family whose blood runs thicker than water," Wang said, noting that efforts have been made to implement the Party's overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, as well as uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.

Efforts were also made to foster peaceful development across the Strait and to continuously improve the systems and policies designed to ensure the wellbeing of Taiwan compatriots and extend equal treatment to them on the mainland, Wang said.

"It is the strong backing of the motherland that has enabled Taiwan compatriots to enjoy a better life and have more opportunities for development," Wang said.

He called on Taiwan compatriots to firmly oppose any separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence" and seize happiness and dreams into their own hands.

Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, said in his video speech that the Chinese KMT party will promote exchanges and dialogue across the Strait on the basis of the 1992 Consensus, and resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence."

Delivering a speech at the conference, Wu Cheng-tien, chairman of Taiwan's New Party, called for extensive exchanges across the Strait and achieving peaceful reunification through consultations and negotiations.

During his stay in Fujian, Wang also visited an exhibition in Xiamen, as well as a business startup base for young entrepreneurs and a company funded by Taiwan investors in the city of Zhangzhou.

Wang pointed out that deepening the integrated cross-Strait development is a necessary path to achieving peaceful reunification of the country.

Wang called for efforts to fully implement relevant policies of the CPC and measures that benefit the Taiwan region and the people, to provide efficient and convenient services for young people from Taiwan to facilitate their work and business on the mainland, and to support Fujian in exploring a new path for integrated development across the Strait.

Prior to the opening of the forum, Wang met with the representatives of the attendees from Taiwan.

