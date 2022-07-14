DPP warned not to use mainland patrol vessel for political manipulation
BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to stop using the mainland's patrol vessel Haixun 06 to bring about political manipulation and confusion.
The Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the so-called median line is non-existent, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to a media query regarding Haixun 06.
Zhu said that the new law-enforcement vessel, officially commissioned in the eastern Fujian Province on Monday, will be mainly used for maritime rescue work, maritime traffic accident investigation and vessel pollution monitoring.
It is of great significance to maintaining navigation order and ensuring water traffic safety in the coastal waters by Fujian Province, Zhu said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Pic story: girl from Taiwan helps her mother in agricultural company in Fujian, China
- One-China principle anchor of stability across Taiwan Strait: Chinese FM
- Taiwan raises weekly limit on inbound trips
- Taiwan's CPI shows record rise of 3.59 pct in June
- Taiwan's freshmen numbers to fall due to low birth rate: report
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.