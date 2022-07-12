Home>>
China hopes Sri Lanka restores social stability at early date: FM spokesman
(People's Daily App) 13:25, July 12, 2022
As a friendly neighbor of Sri Lanka, China sincerely hopes that all sectors in Sri Lanka will act in the fundamental interests of the country and its people, and work together to realize social stability, economic recovery and livelihood improvements at an early date, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.
Wang made the remarks during the regular press conference when asked to comment on the current situation in Sri Lanka.
China is closely following the development of the situation in Sri Lanka, he said.
