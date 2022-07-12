China hopes Sri Lankan community will stick together through difficult times: spokesperson

July 12, 2022

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese side sincerely hopes that people from all walks of life in Sri Lanka could work together to overcome difficulties and realize social stability, economic recovery and improvement of livelihood at the earliest, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the latest situation in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese side is paying close attention to the situation unfolding in Sri Lanka, Wang said, adding that as a friendly neighbor and cooperative partner, China sincerely hopes that all parties in Sri Lanka will act in the fundamental interests of the country and its people, work together to overcome difficulties and realize social stability, economic recovery and improvement of livelihood at an early date.

