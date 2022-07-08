Sri Lanka increases key rates to 21-year high to fight inflation

People queue up to get kerosene for cooking due to the gas shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 17, 2022. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Sri Lanka's central bank announces the decision to raise the key rates, the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR), by 100 basis points to 14.50 percent and 15.50 percent respectively to curb domestic inflation that hits record high in 21 years.

COLOMBO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Monetary Board of the central bank of Sri Lanka decided to increase the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) by 100 basis points to 14.50 percent and 15.50 percent respectively on Wednesday.

This was done to tackle the rising domestic inflation, the bank said, adding that these rates are at the highest in 21 years.

The central bank said that they had noted a higher-than-expected increase in headline inflation recently.

The high inflation is expected to remain in the period ahead, thus the Monetary Board was of the view that a further monetary policy tightening would be necessary to contain any build-up of adverse inflation expectations.

Photo taken on April 1, 2022, shows the exterior view of a shopping center during the power cut in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Xinhua/Tang Lu)

The central bank said that the policy adjustments would help Sri Lanka stabilize its inflation to between 4 and 6 percent in the medium term.

The bank said that they considered the impact of tighter monetary conditions on overall economic activity, including the micro, small, and medium scale businesses, and the financial sector performance, among others, against far-reaching adverse consequences of any escalation of price pressures across all sectors of the economy in the near term.

The bank raised rates by 700 basis points in April but made no further moves at its previous policy meeting in May.

