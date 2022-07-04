Sri Lanka needs to pay 587 million USD for planned fuel imports
COLOMBO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka needs to pay 587 million U.S. dollars for planned fuel imports until mid-August, said Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has to make these payments to several foreign oil companies from Monday for different shipments of fuel, Wijesekera told reporters.
By Sunday afternoon, state-owned fuel importer and distributor Ceylon Petroleum Corporation had 12,774 metric tons of diesel, 1,414 metric tons of 92 octane petrol, 2,647 metric tons of 95 octane petrol, 233 metric tons of super diesel, 500 metric tons of jet fuel and 29,000 metric tons of furnace oil in stock.
Sri Lanka has been facing crippling fuel shortages, and prices of fuel have increased four times this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Next petrol shipment to arrive in Sri Lanka on July 22: official
- Sri Lankan gov't approves proposal to open retail fuel market to foreign companies
- Sri Lanka receives medical equipment from UNFPA with support of China
- Sri Lanka to introduce weekly fuel quota system
- China paying close attention to Sri Lanka's current difficulties, challenges: spokesperson
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.