Sri Lanka receives medical equipment from UNFPA with support of China

Xinhua) 09:35, June 16, 2022

COLOMBO, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with support from the Chinese government, donated essential medical equipment and supplies worth 800,000 U.S. dollars to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

A total of 328,660 packs of supplies were handed over to the Family Health Bureau through the Ministry of Health, which will be used to equip public health staff actively working at the grassroot level.

The UNFPA said in a statement that they aim to ensure that frontline health workers in Sri Lanka have adequate means to safely respond to patients during public health emergencies such as COVID-19.

The current socio-economic crisis faced by the South Asian country has prompted the health ministry to cut back on protective equipment requirements for frontline staff, and the donation will specifically bridge the gap in medical equipment for health staff working on maternal and child health across the island, said the UNFPA.

"We believe the equipment provided today will go a long way in protecting frontline workers, especially amid the prevailing socio-economic crisis that is endangering access to such protective equipment," said Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong at the handover ceremony.

Sri Lankan Minster of Health Keheliya Rambukwella said the personal protective equipment will help the ministry ensure the safety of its staff and strengthen the ability to respond to such emergencies in the future.

Highlighting the need for adequate equipment for maternal and child healthcare, UNFPA representative Kunle Adeniyi said the healthcare needs of women and girls must be prioritized during times of crisis and it is crucial that frontline workers are equipped to respond to their needs.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)