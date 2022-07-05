Sri Lanka records robust growth in tourist arrivals in June

Xinhua) 11:14, July 05, 2022

COLOMBO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's tourist arrivals in June increased by 8.8 percent to 32,865 from 30,207 in May despite the ongoing economic crisis, surpassing the 400,000 mark in the first half of this year, local media reported Monday.

According to the Tourism Ministry, a higher number of tourist arrivals was recorded last month due to cricket matches played between Sri Lanka and Australia.

According to official figures, tourist arrivals in the first six months of this year amounted to 411,377, with India being the largest source market for Sri Lanka, followed by Britain and Russia.

Sri Lanka's tourism industry has been facing obstacles in recent months due to a severe fuel shortage and the worsening economic crisis.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)