Home>>
Curfew imposed in several police divisions in Sri Lanka ahead of protest
(Xinhua) 10:37, July 09, 2022
COLOMBO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's police imposed a curfew in several police divisions in Western Province with effect from 9 p.m. local time Friday until further notice.
The police said the curfew was imposed in the Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police divisions.
Strict action will be taken on those violating the curfew, the police said.
Traveling through the areas where police curfew is in effect is completely prohibited and police have advised people to use other alternative routes.
A large protest has been organized for Saturday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid an economic crisis in the country.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Sri Lanka increases key rates to 21-year high to fight inflation
- Sri Lanka increases key rates to 21-year high to fight inflation
- Sri Lankan president calls Russian counterpart for fuel credit
- Sri Lanka appoints cabinet sub-committee on cost of living
- Sri Lanka records robust growth in tourist arrivals in June
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.