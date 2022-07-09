Curfew imposed in several police divisions in Sri Lanka ahead of protest

Xinhua) 10:37, July 09, 2022

COLOMBO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's police imposed a curfew in several police divisions in Western Province with effect from 9 p.m. local time Friday until further notice.

The police said the curfew was imposed in the Negombo, Kelaniya, Nugegoda, Mount Lavinia, Colombo North, Colombo South and Colombo Central police divisions.

Strict action will be taken on those violating the curfew, the police said.

Traveling through the areas where police curfew is in effect is completely prohibited and police have advised people to use other alternative routes.

A large protest has been organized for Saturday demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid an economic crisis in the country.

