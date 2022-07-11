Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers to resign if new gov't formed: PM's office

Xinhua) 16:53, July 11, 2022

COLOMBO, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers has decided to resign if an agreement is reached to form an all-party government, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

In discussions held with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in capital Colombo, all the ministers who participated in the discussion were of the opinion that as soon as there is an agreement to form an all-party government, they are ready to hand over their responsibilities to the new government.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday said he will step down from duty on July 13.

On Saturday, protesters stormed the president's residence and office, and the prime minister's house was set on fire.

Sri Lanka's political leaders are now calling for an all-party government to be formed in order to take the country forward.

