Poland beats China in men's VNL

Xinhua) 09:49, July 08, 2022

Players of Poland celebrate after scoring during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

WARSAW, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Poland beat China 3-0 in the men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Gdansk, Poland on Thursday.

The Chinese men suffered their eighth loss in 10 matches, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.

Tomasz Fornal led Poland with 20 points while Zhang Jingyin and Zhang Guanhua had 10 and nine points for China respectively.

Players of China celebrate during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

Wu Sheng(C), head coach of China,talks to players during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

Zhang Jingyin (Top) of China spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

Players of Poland celebrate after scoring during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

Peng Shikun(NO.15), Yu Yaochen(NO.7) and Zhang Jingyin(NO.22) of China compete during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

Tomasz Fornal (R) of Poland spikes the ball during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League Men's Pool 6 match between Poland and China in Gdansk, Poland on July 7, 2022. (Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Xinhua)

