China among eight quarter-finalists in women's VNL
(Xinhua) 15:41, July 04, 2022
ANKARA, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China and the the United States are among the eight teams qualifying for the quarter-finals of the women's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) after the conclusion of the preliminary competitions on Sunday.
The American women, the reigning Olympic champions, claimed the top position of the standings with 11 wins against one loss, followed by Brazil and Italy, who shared a 10-2 win-loss record.
China, Japan, Serbia, Turkey and Thailand also claimed berths in the eight-team knock-out Final stage.
In the quarter-finals, which are slated for July 13-14 in Ankara, the United States will face Serbia while Brazil, China and Turkey are to take on Japan, Italy and Thailand respectively.
