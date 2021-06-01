Home>>
Highlights of preliminary round match between Germany and China in women's VNL
(Xinhua) 11:15, June 01, 2021
Lang Ping, head coach of China, instructs players during the Preliminary Round match between Germany and China at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, May 31, 2021. (Xinhua)
