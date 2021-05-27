Top contender China loses in 2021 Women's VNL second round

Ishikawa Mayu (R) and Shinomiya Erika (L) of Japan block during the Preliminary Round match between Japan and China at the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, on May 26, 2021. (Xinhua)

RIMINI, Italy, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Reigning Olympic champion China suffered its first defeat of the tournament after losing 3-0 (13-25, 19-25, 17-25) to Japan in the second round of the 2021 Women's Volleyball Nations League.

China sent a substitute squad for Wednesday's match which did not include Zhu Ting, Ding Xia, and other core players. Ishikawa and Kurogo scored 18 and 17 points respectively for Japan while China's Liu Yanhan and Wang Yuanyuan grabbed 16 points together.

At the beginning of the first set, both sides traded the lead until 5-5. Ishikawa and Kurogo with repeated fast breaks helped Japan to a 15-13 lead. After that, China could not shake off the passive situation, then let Japan scored 10 in a row to win the first set.

With little suspense, Japan gradually led the pace of the match while China found it tough to erase the deficit then lost the following two sets.

In a highly-anticipated match between Serbia and Poland, Caric contributed a game-high 21 points and Lazovic added 18 points to help Serbia beat Poland 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-21).

Russia outlasted Belgium 3-2 (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-8) after losing the first two sets to pull off the three-set comeback.

Also on Wednesday, Germany overcame the Netherlands 3-2 (18-25, 25-18, 28-30, 25-23, 15-12); South Korea beat Thailand 3-1 (15-25, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17); Brazil eased past Dominican Republic 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-17); the United States defeated Canada 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-10), and Turkey smashed host Italy 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-16).

