Chinese Men's Volleyball League: Guangdong vs. Hubei

Xinhua) 10:44, March 18, 2021

Zheng Guangyuan (L) and Lyu Peng of Guangdong blocks during the third round match between Guangdong and Hubei at the 2020-2021 season Chinese Men's Volleyball League in Qinhuangdao, north China's Hebei Province, March 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)