Shanghai beat Guangdong, Beijing smash Jiangsu in Chinese Men's Volleyball Championship

ZHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai overcame Guangdong's strong resistance to get a 3-1 (25-22, 25-12, 31-33, 25-23) victory in the second round of the Chinese Men's Volleyball Championship here on Tuesday.

Shanghai started better to take the the first two sets 25-22, 25-12. Although it looked like another Shanghai game in the opening phase of the third set, Guangdong managed to pull equal at 21-21.

With both teams trading leads over and over, the final score of this set climbed to the 2020 edition championship's high of 33-31, in which Guangdong brought one set back.

However, Guangdong didn't have the luck to close the gap again in the fourth set, only to see Shanghai grab the final victory 25-23.

"We featured many young players in the game. We want them to play more competitions and improve quickly. We need more young talents to keep the team ahead," Shanghai head coach Shen Qiong said as he explained why he brought five under-20 players to the tournament.

In another eye-catching game on Tuesday, Beijing smashed defending champions Jiangsu 3-0 (27-25, 25-14, 25-11) to take two consecutive wins.

"We did a good job in service. It was Jiangsu's first game of the tournament, they got in rhythm late," said Beijing captain Jiang Chuan.

Other games on Tuesday saw Fujian beat Liaoning 3-0 (30-28, 25-18, 25-18), Hebei won over Tianjin 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 32-30), Shandong overcame Henan 3-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21), Zhejiang edged Yunnan 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-20).