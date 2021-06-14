China beats Dominican Republic in women's Volleyball Nations League

Players of China celebrate during the match against the Dominican Republic at the 2021 women's Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, June 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

China beat the Dominican Republic 3-1 in the 2021 women's Volleyball Nations League.

RIMINI, Italy, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China wrapped up a four-set win over the Dominican Republic on Sunday at the 2021 women's Volleyball Nations League.

In their sixth victory in 11 matches, China's aces Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning combined to contribute 30 points while Rivera Brens Prisilla scored a game-high 20 points with Pena Isabel Yonkaira Paola adding 17 points for the Dominican Republic.

Zhu Ting (2nd L) of China spikes during the match against the Dominican Republic at the 2021 women's Volleyball Nations League in Rimini, Italy, June 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

"I think we played well and our blocking made a difference. Tomorrow we will play against Italy and I am sure that coach will prepare us well," China captain Zhu Ting said.

"I think it was a very interesting match - either side could have won," said Prisilla. "China played very well today and had very good service at the end of the set."

With only four matches left in the preliminary round, it is still difficult for China to reach the final four.

Title-holders USA extended their winning run to 11 on Sunday with a 3-0 win (25-23, 26-24, 25-20) against Japan that strengthens their hold on the top spot.

In Sunday's other matches, Turkey swept Belgium 3-0, the Netherlands rallied past Italy 3-2, Russia defeated Canada 3-0, Poland beat Thailand 3-0, Brazil overcame Germany 3-1 and South Korea overcame Serbia 3-1.

