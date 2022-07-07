We Are China

Netherlands beats China in straight sets in men's VNL

Xinhua) 10:28, July 07, 2022

WARSAW, July 6 (Xinhua) -- China lost to the Netherlands 3-0 in the men's Volleyball Nations League (VNL) in Gdansk, Poland on Wednesday.

The Chinese men suffered their seventh loss in nine tries, 29-27, 25-12, 25-13.

Abdel-Aziz Nimir led the Netherlands with 30 points. The Dutch reaped 10 aces, compared to nil for the Chinese.

