Chinese mainland reports 112 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:37, July 06, 2022

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland Tuesday reported 112 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, 81 of which were in Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

A total of 241 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday in nine provincial-level regions, including 141 in Anhui and 61 in Jiangsu.

Altogether 27 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 220,226 on the Chinese mainland as of Tuesday.

Tuesday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll standing at 5,226.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Liang Jun)