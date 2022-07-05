Output of China's major shale gas field hits record high in H1

Xinhua) 11:18, July 05, 2022

CHONGQING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality produced a record high of more than 3.63 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first half of this year (H1), up 1.9 percent year on year, according to Sinopec, the developer and China's largest oil refiner.

During the same period, 46 new wells were put into production at the gas field, up 15 percent from the same period last year.

The Fuling gas field is striving to increase production from low-efficiency wells. In H1, production of more than 650 old wells reached over 3.48 billion cubic meters, 187 million cubic meters more than expected.

Shale gas is mainly methane. It is considered a clean, new energy resource.

The Fuling gas field, which began commercial development in 2014, produces over 20 million cubic meters of shale gas per day, providing clean energy for central and eastern China.

