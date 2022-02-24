China's major shale gas field adds 19 new wells

Xinhua) 09:18, February 24, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 22, 2020 shows a shale gas platform of China Petrochemical Corporation in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

CHONGQING, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has put 19 new wells into operation this year, increasing the daily gas output by 1.06 million cubic meters, said its developer Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner.

Shale gas is mainly methane. It is considered a clean and new energy resource.

The Fuling gas field, which entered commercial development in 2014, produces over 20 million cubic meters of shale gas per day.

In 2021, the gas field produced over 7.16 billion cubic meters of gas, delivering clean energy to more than 70 cities along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

This year, this gas field has produced more than 1 billion cubic meters of gas.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)