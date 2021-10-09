China's major shale gas field sees output of 40 billion cubic meters

Xinhua) 10:39, October 09, 2021

CHONGQING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has produced more than 40 billion cubic meters of shale gas as of Friday, according to the branch at the gas field of Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner.

The gas field's daily gas output has chalked up approximately 20 million cubic meters, which can meet the energy demand of 40 million households.

Shale gas is mainly methane. It is considered a type of clean and new energy resource.

The Fuling field, discovered in 2012, has explored reserves of 380.6 billion cubic meters of shale gas, as confirmed by the Ministry of Land and Resources.

The shale gas field has maintained two records in China -- the longest development time of a shale gas well and the highest cumulative production of a single well.

