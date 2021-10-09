China's major shale gas field sees output of 40 billion cubic meters
CHONGQING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Fuling shale gas field in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has produced more than 40 billion cubic meters of shale gas as of Friday, according to the branch at the gas field of Sinopec, China's largest oil refiner.
The gas field's daily gas output has chalked up approximately 20 million cubic meters, which can meet the energy demand of 40 million households.
Shale gas is mainly methane. It is considered a type of clean and new energy resource.
The Fuling field, discovered in 2012, has explored reserves of 380.6 billion cubic meters of shale gas, as confirmed by the Ministry of Land and Resources.
The shale gas field has maintained two records in China -- the longest development time of a shale gas well and the highest cumulative production of a single well.
Photos
Related Stories
- Cumulative output of China's first large-scale shale gas field surpasses 40 billion cubic meters
- China's largest shale gas field output exceeds 6 bln cubic meters in 2018
- China’s largest shale gas production base expected to reach 4.2 billion cubic meters in 2018
- China now one of world’s top-3 shale gas producers
- China becomes world’s top three shale gas producer
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.