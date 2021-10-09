Cumulative output of China's first large-scale shale gas field surpasses 40 billion cubic meters

10:24, October 09, 2021

The cumulative output of shale gas at China’s first large-scale shale gas field, Fuling Shale Gas Field, has exceeded 40 billion cubic meters, setting a new record for the country, Science and Technology Daily reported on Oct. 8.

The shale gas field in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, developed by the country’s leading oil refiner Sinopec, generates about 20 million cubic meters of gas each day, equivalent to the daily gas demand of 40 million households.

Proven reserves of shale gas in the Fuling Shale Gas Field, the sixth largest gas field in China, surpass 792.6 billion cubic meters. The site has provided clean energy to more than 70 cities in the country, benefiting thousands of companies and 200 million residents.

Sinopec has developed technical systems to assist with shale gas exploration and development as well as making breakthroughs in the development of core technology and key equipment, according to Liu Yaowen, an expert of the Fuling Shale Gas Field under the Sinopec Jianghan Oilfield.

