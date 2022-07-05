Home>>
Bosnia beat Bulgaria 76-73 in FIBA WC qualifier
(Xinhua) 09:46, July 05, 2022
SARAJEVO, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Dzanan Musa hit a game-winning 3-pointer to give Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) a 76-73 win over Bulgaria to qualify for the final stage of the World Cup qualifiers here on Monday.
Musa's long-distant shot went in when the two teams were tied 73-73 with 13 seconds to go, and the win sent Bosnia into the next stage against Lithuania and the Czech Republic.
Bosnia hosted Bulgaria in Skenderija, a famous gymnasium in Sarajevo and took an early 19-18 lead before they pulled away to 40-27 before the break, the biggest margin of the game.
Bulgaria came back to close the gap to five points in the third quarter and trailed 66-64 midway into the fourth.
