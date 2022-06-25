FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match: U.S. vs. France

Xinhua) 13:34, June 25, 2022

Laetitia Guapo (L) of France shoots under the defense of Cierra Burdick of the United States during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Hailey Van Lith (L) of the United States dribbles under the defense of Myriam Djekoundade of France during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Hortense Limouzin (2nd R) of France competes during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Cierra Burdick (R) of the United States shoots during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Cierra Burdick (L) of the United States competes during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

Hortense Limouzin (R) of France lays the ball up during the FIBA 3X3 World Cup women's pool round match between the United States and France in Antwerp, Belgium, June 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Pengfei)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)