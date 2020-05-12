Dates of FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 set

GENEVA, May 11 (Xinhua) -- The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is set to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023, FIBA announced on Monday.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will see the group phase take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, with the final phase to follow in the Philippine capital city of Manila. It's the first time in the competition's history that it's to be held in more than one country.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will once again feature 32 teams from around the world, with the expanded format adopted for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

As the biggest-ever edition of FIBA's flagship event, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 was competed across eight Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Dongguan, and saw Spain defeat Argentina 95-75 in the final to clinch the title.

The qualification process for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will include six windows over a 15-month period across the four regions of Africa, the Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

The road to the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines began in February 2020 with the start of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 European Pre-Qualifiers, which will qualify eight teams for the European Qualifiers. Set to follow later in 2020, the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers will qualify four teams for the Americas Qualifiers.

Qualification for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will take place from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 teams competing for a spot in the World Cup. The first window of qualification will be played from November 22-30, 2021.