Japan beat China to win FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2021

Xinhua) 11:19, October 04, 2021

AMMAN, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Japan won the FIBA Women's Asia Cup for the fifth time in a row on Sunday, beating China 78-73 to win the 2021 tournament in Jordan's Amman.

A rollercoaster battle between the two teams lasted until the final seconds when China rimmed out on a three-point effort, but the turning point was a 12-0 start to the last quarter from Japan, holding China scoreless for four minutes.

Japan's Saori Miyazaki finished the game with 26 points and 11 assists.

The defeat was tough on Li Yueru and Huang Sijing of China, with the former claiming a double-double of 16 points and 11 assists and Huang taking 18 points and seven rebounds.

Australia finished third after defeating South Korea 88-58.

