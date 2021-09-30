Home>>
China ready to deepen cooperation with Japan's new ruling team: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:24, September 30, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Japan's new ruling team to observe the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, deepen mutually beneficial and practical cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations along the right track, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query on Fumio Kishida's victory in the election to become president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, Bangladesh discuss economic, trade cooperation in post-pandemic era
- China, Philippines to deepen cooperation on fighting transnational crime
- Maldives committed to One-China Policy, bilateral cooperation in int'l arena: FM
- China, EU to hold high-level strategic dialogue
- SCO countries call for closer cooperation on innovation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.