China ready to deepen cooperation with Japan's new ruling team: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:24, September 30, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Japan's new ruling team to observe the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, deepen mutually beneficial and practical cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations along the right track, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to a query on Fumio Kishida's victory in the election to become president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)