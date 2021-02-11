Chinese Taipei withdraws from FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

BEIJING, Feb. 10 -- Chinese Taipei men's basketball team has withdrawn from the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers to be held later this month as it's unable to meet the requirement of having at least 10 participants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association announced on Wednesday.

Chinese Taipei is placed in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers with China, Japan and Malaysia. The remaining matches of the group will be staged in Doha, Qatar between February 17 and 23.

In a statement, the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association said that despite great efforts, the team cannot meet the FIBA's requirement of dispatching at least 10 players to the competition, thus leading to its withdrawal from the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

It added that due to the pandemic, only seven players showed their willingness to participate in the continental Cup qualifiers.

"The Health and safety of players and staff is the top priority of the Association, and also the reason for the Association and coaches' decision to withdraw from the competition," read the statement.