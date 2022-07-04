Big Q4 powers Australia to win over China in FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers

Xinhua) 10:56, July 04, 2022

CANBERRA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Australia rode on a dominant fourth quarter to dismiss China 71-48 in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in Melbourne on Sunday.

With the game tied at 45-45 after three quarters, Australia outplayed China 26-3 in the final 10 minutes.

Jackson Thomas White led Australia with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Star duo Matthew Dellavedova and Thon Maker helped with 13 apiece.

Having lost their previous head-to-head 76-69 on Thursday, China was out for revenge in Sunday's game, and at one point established a seven-point lead. However, three consecutive 3-pointers from Dellavedova, White and Mitchell McCarron highlighted a 14-0 scoring run for Australia early in the fourth quarter, and China failed to mount further pressure on Australia afterwards.

Wang Zhelin scored 12 points, becoming the only Chinese player in double figures.

Australia concluded the six-game first round of the Asian qualifiers with a perfect record. Despite the loss, China has also booked a berth in the second round, and will face Chinese Taipei on Monday.

