Paper on employment in Xinjiang debunks "forced labor" lies

Xinhua) 09:00, July 05, 2022

URUMQI, July 4 (Xinhua) -- A research paper released by Xinjiang University on Monday revealed abundant facts about employment in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, debunking lies about "forced labor."

The research team of the "Statement on the Facts of Decent Work for Different Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang" spent three months visiting 14 counties and cities across Xinjiang and interviewed over 100 workers of Han, Uygur, Kazak, Hui, Xibo, Dongxiang, Daur, Russian and other ethnic groups.

"I have seen with my own eyes a vivid picture of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang who work voluntarily, love their work, and lead a better life," said Zuliyati Simayi, first author of the paper.

"Happiness," "decency," "love," "respect," "cooperation," and "unity," are the most talked-about keywords during the interviews throughout the paper, reflecting the common aspirations of workers of all ethnic groups.

According to statistics, the per capita disposable income of urban residents in Xinjiang increased from 17,921 yuan (2,672 U.S. dollars) in 2012 to 37,642 yuan in 2021; the per capita disposable income of rural residents in Xinjiang increased from 6,394 yuan to 15,575 yuan.

"The working purposes, emotions, methods, and values of ethnic groups in Xinjiang are reasonable and logical, which demonstrates a process of workers' free will, and shows the support from the government," said Zuliyati Simayi, "There is no such thing as 'forced labor.'"

