China's top legislator stresses environmental restoration of Yangtze River

Xinhua) 08:54, July 05, 2022

WUHAN, July 4 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed efforts to focus on the environmental restoration of the Yangtze River and keep the river water clean in accordance with relevant laws.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in central China's Hubei Province from June 30 to July 4.

Tasked with examining the local implementation of the Yangtze River conservation law, the inspection team of the NPC Standing Committee led by Li carried out inspections in the cities of Yichang, Jingzhou and Wuhan, and held symposiums to hear local work in implementing the law as well as relevant suggestions.

Li called for efforts to highlight the systematic conservation and restoration of the whole eco-system of the Yangtze River, and to construct an ecological security architecture featuring harmonious relations between various water bodies, high-quality water resources, and biodiversity.

The results of the inspections demonstrate that remarkable achievements have been made, Li added.

Li also underlined unrelenting institutional and legal efforts to protect the Yangtze River, and urged efforts to accelerate the building of coordination mechanisms, improve the legal system on the matter and ensure the sound implementation of duties prescribed by the law.

